iOS 16.4.1 Download Available Now

BY Sriansh

Published 7 Apr 2023

iOS 16.4

Nearly two weeks after releasing iOS 16.4, Apple today released iOS 16.4.1 to the general public. The new software update for iPhone brings bug fixes related to emoji and Siri.

The update is available for download on all iPhone models capable of running iOS 16, including the iPhone 8 and newer. Users can update their devices by heading to Settings → General → Software Update. The new build number for the update is 20E252.

Here are the official release notes for iOS 16.4.1: 

  • Pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations
  • Siri does not respond in some cases

While a lot of users have been reporting issues about outages in the Weather app, the iOS 16.4.1 update does not include any changes for it. This is not surprising since most of the app’s issues seem to be server-side problems, and Apple can address it without requiring iOS updates.

The iOS 16.4.1 update is a minor one, following the release of iOS 16.4 that came out in late March. iOS 16.4 comes with a lot of changes, including new emojis, Safari Web Push notifications, Voice Isolation for phone calls, and more. Apple is also testing iOS 16.5, which is expected to bring even more bug fixes and stability improvements. 

Have you installed the new iPhone update? What changes have you noticed? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Apple Releases

