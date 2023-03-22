iOS 16.4 Brings Voice Isolation Feature for Regular Cell Phone Calls

Apple released iOS 16.4 RC yesterday, and the new build comes with a number of features that have never been seen before. The new build includes references to some unannounced AirPods models and Beats Studio Buds+. Additionally, iOS 16.4 will also bring Apple’s highly acclaimed voice isolation feature to regular cell phone calls.

While the feature was previously available for VoIP calls made on apps such as FaceTime and WhatsApp, it was not available for regular cellular calls. For those unaware, voice isolation prioritizes the user’s voice and suppresses background noise around them, leading to clearer and more understandable phone conversations.

Users can activate the feature during a call by opening the Control Center and tapping on the Mic Mode option. From there, the user can choose the Voice Isolation option from the list. If the user wants to turn off the feature, they can follow the same steps and select the Standard option from the list.

The feature was added in iOS 15 for FaceTime calls, and now iOS 16.4 will bring it to regular calls as well. This could make a significant difference for people who frequently make phone calls in noisy environments, such as on public transportation or in crowded areas.

Alongside the addition of voice isolation, the iOS 16.4 update includes new emojis, UI changes for Apple Music and Podcast apps, 5G standalone support, enhancements for HomeKit, and more. The update is expected to be released to the public next week.

Via: MacRumors