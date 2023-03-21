iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 Release Candidate Download Available Now

After weeks and weeks of beta testing, Apple today released iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 Release Candidate to registered developers. The RC build of iOS 16.4 comes a week after Apple released the fourth beta to developers. In addition to the iPhone and iPad software updates, Apple has also made available the RC versions of macOS 13.3, tvOS 16.4, and watchOS 9.4 for developers.

If you have the developer beta profile installed, you can download the update by going to Settings → General → Software Update on your iPhone. The update should appear immediately if you have the developer beta profile installed. If you are on the public beta channel, the update will be available within 24 hours. We will keep this post updated with the release of the public beta build.

The RC marks the final build as part of its iOS 16.4 beta testing channel. This version is the same as the software update that will be released to the public next week if no major bugs are found. Since this is the last build, you can safely install it on your primary device.

iOS 16.4 is compatible with the same devices that are eligible for the iOS 16 software update. This means only iPhone 8 and newer models are supported by the latest iOS version. The support for older models, such as those from the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, has been removed.

What’s New in iOS 16.4?

Unlike the iOS 16.3 software update — which shipped majorly with bug fixes — iOS 16.4 comes with a lot of features and changes. The new features include over 20 new emojis, UI changes to the Apple Music app, the addition of the Apple Music Classical app, push notification support for web apps, and much more. Make sure you check out our top iOS 16.4 features guide to learn more about the upcoming iPhone software features.

Have you installed the RC build of iOS 16.4 on your iPhone? Which feature is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Apple Releases