iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 Beta 4 Download Available Now

Apple today released iOS 16.4 Beta 4 to developers. The new beta update comes just a week after the company seeded beta three last week. Along with the latest iOS 16.4 beta, Apple has also released macOS 13.3, watchOS 9.4, and iPadOS 16.4 beta 4.

The latest beta build can be downloaded by going to Settings → General → Software Update. The update should pop up in the software update menu immediately if you have the developer beta profile installed. However, if you are on the public beta channel, the update should be available within a maximum of 24 hours.

iOS 16.4 brings a number of new features to the iPhone. Over 21 new emojis, support for web app push notifications, improved 5G support, revamped settings for developer profiles, and more are a part of iOS 16.4. Make sure you check out our top iOS 16.4 features guide to learn more about the upcoming iPhone software update.

As for compatibility, the latest beta build is compatible with devices that were eligible for the previous version. This means only iPhone 8 and newer models are supported by iOS 16.4. The support for older models, such as those from the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, has been removed.

Have you installed the fourth beta build of iOS 16.4 on your iPhone? What changes have you noticed? Share your experiences in the comments below.

Source: Apple Releases