iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 Beta 2 Download Available Now

BY Sriansh

Published 11 Apr 2023

Nearly two weeks after releasing the first beta, Apple has released iOS 16.5 Beta 2 to registered developers. In addition, Apple has also released beta builds of macOS 13.4, watchOS 9.5, and iPadOS 16.5.

Those with the developer profile installed can download the latest beta build by going to Settings → General → Software Update on their iPhone. The update is currently not available on the public beta channel, but it should be available within the next 24 hours. If you’re installing iOS 16.5 beta 2, it’s recommended to back up your device before installing the beta software.

It’s important to note that installing the latest build of iOS 16.5 is recommended only on a secondary device due to the possibility of encountering more bugs in this beta release. iOS 16.5 is supported on devices that are eligible for iOS 16, which includes models released after the iPhone 8.

We saw that the first beta of iOS 16.5 did not contain a whole lot of changes. While the changelog still states “bug fixes and improvements,” it’s possible that Apple has included new features. We are still in the process of installing the latest iOS beta build, so it remains to be seen what Apple has added to it.

Will you be installing the second beta build of iOS 16.5 on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Apple Releases

