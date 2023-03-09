Apple Music Classical Now Official, Launches Later This Month

Apple has finally announced the official launch of its long-awaited classical music app, Apple Music Classical. The app will be available to download from the App Store on March 28, 2023. Apple says the new Music app will provide the ultimate experience for classical music lovers with a vast catalog.

The app will be included for free as part of the Apple Music subscription, providing users access to over 5 million classical music tracks. Subscribers will enjoy the highest audio quality available and experience many classical favorites in a whole new way with immersive spatial audio. It will also feature hundreds of curated playlists, thousands of exclusive albums, deep dives on key works, and other intuitive browsing features.

The new Apple Music Classical app can be pre-ordered from the App Store now, and it’s a free download. The app requires iOS 15.4 or later and any Apple Music subscription (bar the Apple Music Voice Plan). Interestingly, Apple says there will be no iPadOS app at launch. The app will be available wherever Apple Music is, except in China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

Apple Music Classical was first announced in 2021 when the company acquired the classical music streaming service Primephonic. Primephonic, at the time, brought a high-quality listening experience for classical music aficionados, with advanced search and browsing functions optimized for the genre.

Apple promised that the purchase of Primephonic would enhance its classical music offerings, starting with incorporating Primephonic playlists and audio content. In the future, Apple Music Classical will provide an even more immersive experience, with improved browsing and search capabilities based on composer and repertoire, as well as enhanced metadata and other features tailored to classical music enthusiasts.