iOS 17 Could Bring a Control Center Overhaul

BY Sriansh

Published 6 Apr 2023

iOS 17 logo

According to a new leak, Apple’s upcoming iOS 17 update could bring “major” changes to the iPhone’s Control Center. 

While iOS 17 was earlier expected to be a minor update with bug fixes, recent developments have suggested that the new iPhone software will bring some nice-to-have features. Now, according to a forum member on MacRumors, who accurately leaked details about the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro before its release last year, the revamped Control Center could be one of the more significant updates with the software upgrade. 

While details on the new Control Center remain sparse, it is expected to be one of the focal points of the upcoming update. The Control Center, which was first introduced with iOS 7, provides users with quick access to controls for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and many other system functions. Since iOS 11, the Control Center has remained largely unchanged, except for the addition of new features. 

Currently, iPhone users can only add certain items to Control Center from a preset list of options. However, the revamped Control Center in iOS 17 could provide users with greater customization options. The leaker did not provide specific details about the redesign, but it is speculated that Apple may allow third-party app integration and APIs for Control Center.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 during the WWDC 2023 keynote later this year. In addition to iOS 17 and other software updates, Apple is also expected to announce its first-ever Mixed Reality Headset at the June event. 

