Report: iOS 17 to Bring Improved Lock Screen, Apple Music, & App Library Features

Apple is all set to announce iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 at the WWDC 2023 event later this year. Ahead of the keynote, a lot of leaks about the upcoming software updates have surfaced. Yesterday, we learned that iPadOS 17 could drop support for certain iPad models. Now, a new leak has revealed some of the upcoming features of iOS 17.

According to a Weibo post, we can expect changes to the lock screen, Apple Music, App Library, and Control Center when iOS 17 is announced during WWDC. The leaker, who accurately leaked the information about Apple launching iPhone 14 in yellow color, suggests that the lock screen will receive new settings, including font size adjustment and emoji wallpaper options.

iOS 17: Another Feature-Packed Update Incoming?

Similar to how widgets work on iOS right now, users will also be able to share their lock screen presets with others on iOS 17. This will make it easier for users who want to customize their lock screen but don’t want to do it step-by-step manually. Furthermore, Apple could add the feature to show Apple Music lyrics on the lock screen.

Other updates may include a redesigned Control Center UI, renameable folders in the App Library, and a more adjustable flashlight brightness slider. Apple is also said to be introducing improvements to the Find My and Wallet apps, as well as a new journaling app. While the source of these rumors has a short but accurate track record, it’s important to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Bloomberg’s reliable Mark Gurman has previously said that while iOS 17 was going to be initially a modest update with bug fixes, Apple has decided to add some of the most user-requested features. It, however, remains to be seen what Apple has in store for us.