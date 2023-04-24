These iPad Models Will Likely Drop Support for iPadOS 17

If you’re an iPad user, you may want to take note of this news. According to a few reports, Apple’s upcoming iPadOS 17 may drop support for some older iPad models.

The information comes from the French tech website iPhoneSoft, which claims that the first-generation 9.7-inch iPad, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and the fifth-generation iPad will no longer be compatible with iPadOS 17. This is the second time we’re hearing that Apple will drop support for some iPad models with the new iPadOS version.

If these rumors are accurate, that means only the following devices will support iPadOS 17 when it is released in the fall: iPad Pro (2017 and later), iPad Air (third generation and later), iPad (sixth generation and later), and iPad mini (fifth generation and later). It is also worth noting that just because an iPad makes Apple’s compatibility list doesn’t necessarily mean it will fully support everything the software offers.

There are similar reports about certain iPhone models dropping support for the upcoming iOS version. There are conflicting reports that iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X will lose support, while some sources say all the iPhones that support iOS 16 will be able to run iOS 17.

While older iPads may not be able to run the latest software, they will likely still receive updates for security, albeit at a slower rate. The company will announce the upcoming iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 at the WWDC 2023 event later this year.

Source: iPhoneSoft