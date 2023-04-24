These iPad Models Will Likely Drop Support for iPadOS 17

BY Sriansh

Published 24 Apr 2023

If you’re an iPad user, you may want to take note of this news. According to a few reports, Apple’s upcoming iPadOS 17 may drop support for some older iPad models.

The information comes from the French tech website iPhoneSoft, which claims that the first-generation 9.7-inch iPad, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and the fifth-generation iPad will no longer be compatible with iPadOS 17. This is the second time we’re hearing that Apple will drop support for some iPad models with the new iPadOS version.

If these rumors are accurate, that means only the following devices will support iPadOS 17 when it is released in the fall: iPad Pro (2017 and later), iPad Air (third generation and later), iPad (sixth generation and later), and iPad mini (fifth generation and later). It is also worth noting that just because an iPad makes Apple’s compatibility list doesn’t necessarily mean it will fully support everything the software offers.

There are similar reports about certain iPhone models dropping support for the upcoming iOS version. There are conflicting reports that iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X will lose support, while some sources say all the iPhones that support iOS 16 will be able to run iOS 17.

While older iPads may not be able to run the latest software, they will likely still receive updates for security, albeit at a slower rate. The company will announce the upcoming iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 at the WWDC 2023 event later this year.

Source: iPhoneSoft

Related Articles

Got a New Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra Here Are 9 Things You Should Do

Got a New Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra? Here Are 9 Things You Should Do

Darryl
How to setup your new iPhone 13 or iPhone 14

Top 8 Things to Do With Your New iPhone 13 or iPhone 14

Darryl
Davinci Resolve for iPad

DaVinci Resolve for iPad Now Available for Download

Sriansh
How To Find Out Which iPad or iPad Pro Model You Own

How To Find Out Which iPad or iPad Pro Model You Own

Darryl
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel