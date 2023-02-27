Apple’s 2024 OLED iPad Pro Likely to Be More Expensive Than Existing Models

According to a report, the upcoming OLED versions of Apple’s iPad Pro, which is expected to launch next year, will be significantly more costly than the current models due to the high cost of production.

The Elec reports that the panels used in the new iPad Pros will be the biggest factor that will affect the device’s cost. Apple is expected to announce 13-inch and 11-inch OLED iPad Pro models next year. Apple is reportedly in talks with display companies such as LG Display and Samsung about the pricing of the panels. These companies will reportedly have to use new production methods to make the panels that are required for the new models.

One of the new production methods that’s reportedly being used by Apple is the use of a two-stack structure, which doubles the brightness and improves the lifespan of the OLED panels. Another new process being used by Apple involves the use of a polycrystalline oxide backplane that’s capable of turning on and off individual pixels. This could result in display manufacturers requiring a new production method to produce OLED panels for the 2024 iPad Pro, resulting in higher cost.

The Elec notes that the cost of producing 10-inch OLED panels currently ranges from around $100 to $150. On the other hand, the manufacturing process for Apple’s required 13-inch and 11-inch panels is expected to cost around $200 to $300. According to the report, LG Display is currently developing both the 13-inch and 11-inch iPad OLED panels. Samsung, on the other hand, is currently only working on the 11-inch model.

The current 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799.

Source: The Elec