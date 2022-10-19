Refurbished 11-Inch iPad Pro Price Drops Following M2 Model Release

BY Sriansh

Published 19 Oct 2022

Apple released the new 2022 iPad Pro powered by the M2 chipset. The new iPad Pro comes with improved performance and a new Apple Pencil Hover experience. Just like the last year, the price of the older iPad Pro models has dropped following the release of the new models.

The price of the 2018 iPad Pro models has been lowered significantly. The premium tablet is available for purchase in all storage configurations, including 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants. The 64GB refurbished iPad Pro now costs $469, while the 256GB is $539, the 512GB is $689, and the 1TB is $849.

This means the cheapest 2018 iPad Pro costs only $20 more than the 10th Gen iPad that Apple unveiled yesterday. For almost the same price, you’re getting a 120Hz display and support for modern iPadOS features such as Stage Manager — the 10th Gen model doesn’t support Stage Manager.

In case you’re interested, the refurbished model of the 2020 iPad Air is also available at the same price as the 10th Gen iPad. And, if you’re looking for a powerful premium tablet, the 4th Generation iPad Pro with 512GB storage and newer A12Z Bionic chip is available at a discount of $380. It’s also worth noting that Apple offers a one-year official warranty on all refurbished products. 

Do you think the new iPad Pro or the 10th-gen entry-level iPad is worth buying? What are your thoughts on the new products? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Twitter

