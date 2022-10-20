Rumor: Apple Testing Touch-Optimized macOS Version for M2 iPad Pro

BY Sriansh

Published 20 Oct 2022

iPad Pro Unsplash

According to a new leak, Apple is testing a touch-optimized version of macOS for the M2 iPad Pro

The report comes from a Twitter user named Majin Bu, who recently reported that Apple is working on a big redesign of the Messages app for iOS 17. The leaker says that Apple is testing a smaller version of macOS exclusively for the new iPad Pro M2. He says that ‘Mendocino’ is the internal testing name of macOS 14, and a ‘simplified version’ of the upcoming macOS has been planned for the M2 devices.

He adds that the macOS for M2 iPad Pro will feature 25% larger UI elements (presentably) to optimize the software for touch. While the UI will be similar to that of macOS, it will be able to run iPadOS apps only, according to the leak. Lastly, the leaker adds that the ‘simplified version’ of macOS 14 will only be compatible with the M2 iPads, and both the M1 iPad Pro and M1 iPad Air won’t be supported.

iPad Pro owners have been asking for such a solution for quite some time now. The inability to install desktop-class apps on the iPad Pro’s capable hardware is one of the major shortcomings of these devices. While Apple has provided a tool to developers to port their desktop apps to the iPad, most of the creative apps are still unavailable on the iPadOS App Store, including Apple’s own Final Cut Pro.

Launching such software could finally make Apple’s most powerful tablet a ‘true’ replacement for desktops and help the Cupertino-giant increase sales of the M2 iPad Pro. What features would you expect from iPad Pro-optimized macOS? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Source: Twitter

Related Articles

How To Change the Login Password on Your Mac

Dan Manning

How to Check and Free Up Storage on a Mac Computer

Dan Manning

How to Set Sleep and Wake Settings On A Mac

Dan Manning

Copying And Pasting On A Mac: A Guide For Mac Users

Dan Manning
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel