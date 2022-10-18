New iPad Pro With M2 Chip, Hovering Apple Pencil Feature Announced

Apple has officially announced the 2022 iPad Pro powered by the M2 chipset. This means the new iPad Pro runs on the same chip as this year’s MacBook Air. It runs on iPadOS 16 out of the box, features a new Apple Pencil hover experience, and much more. Here’s everything you need to know about the new iPad Pro.

Design and New Apple Pencil Hover Experience

The design of the M2 iPad Pro remains the same as the previous generation. While we’re all expecting Apple to add MagSafe wireless charging to the most powerful tablet on the planet, it has not, and the iPad still charges via the USB-C port on the bottom.

The new iPad Pro features an all-new Apple Pencil Hover experience. Apple Pencil is now detected up to 12 mm above the display, allowing users to see a preview of their drawing before they make it. Apple says that the new feature will allow creators to sketch and illustrate with even greater precision than before.

Powering the new iPad is the Apple M2 chipset. It features an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, enabling up to 35 percent faster graphics performance compared to the 11th-generation iPad Pro. Thanks to the performance of the new chipset, Apple says the M2 iPad Pro can easily handle the most demanding workflows, from photographers editing massive photo libraries and designers manipulating complex 3D objects to healthcare professionals taking advanced imaging and analysis and more.

With the new iPad Pro, users will be able to capture ProRes video for the first time and convert ProRes footage up to three times faster thanks to the new media engine and image signal processor. Apple is marketing the iPad Pro as a single device that can be used to capture, edit, and publish cinema-grade videos on the go.

The 2022 iPad Pro also features Wi-Fi 6E. Downloads are up to 2.4Gb/s, 2x faster than the previous generation. Wi-Fi + Cellular models with 5G now support more 5G bands around the world.

M2 iPad Pro: Pricing and Availability

The new 11-inch iPad Pro will be available for $799, with the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant retailing at $999. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099 for the Wi-Fi model, and $1,299 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Unlike the 10th Gen iPad, color options remain the same, i.e., Space Gray and Silver, with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage configurations. All the variants are available for pre-order today, with in-store availability beginning Wednesday, October 26, 2022.