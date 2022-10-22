iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura Release Time on October 24

Alongside the launch of the M2 iPad Pro, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9.1 would be released on October 24. If you are eagerly looking forward to trying out the next major iteration of Apple’s software updates, you should also know the exact release time when iOS 16.1 and other software versions drop. This way, you won’t have to continuously check your iPhone/iPad for new software updates on the release day.

Apple usually releases new software updates around 10 AM PST (1 PM EST). No delays are expected next week, and we expect Apple to release iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9.1 around 10 AM PST on October 24. If you are looking for the release time of iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9.1 in your time zone, check the table below.

Click on the image to expand…

Do note that as soon as the update drops, there will be hundreds and thousands of iPhone, iPad, and Mac users rushing to update their devices to the latest version.

This can make the download painfully slow for you, so if possible, you should wait for at least 12-14 hours or even a day after the update is out to download and install it. Or, if you are the eager kind, start checking for updates on your iPhone as soon as the clock strikes 10 AM PST so that you can download the update as soon as it is available.

If you prefer not to wait for iOS 16.1 or macOS Ventura, then you can also install the Release Candidate build that Apple released earlier this week. It is the same build that Apple will be releasing to the public on October 24 at 10 AM PT.