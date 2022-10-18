iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 Release Candidate Download Available Now

After weeks and weeks of testing, Apple today released the Release Candidate version of iOS 16.1 to developers. The iOS 16.1 RC release comes only a week after Apple seeded the fifth beta build to developers. Along with the new iOS build, Apple has also released new Release Candidate versions of macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16.1. This is the last build from Apple as a part of its iOS 16.1 beta testing channel.

The update can be downloaded on your iPhone by navigating to Settings → General → Software Update. The update should show up on your iPhone if the developer beta profile is installed on your device. However, if you are on the public beta channel, you will get the update within the next 24 hours. We will update this post as and when the public beta build is released.

iOS 16.1 is compatible with all devices that are eligible to install iOS 16. iOS 16 is compatible only with the iPhone 8 and the models released after it. The new iOS software drops support for several older iPhones, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and original iPhone SE. As for the iPadOS 16.1, the new version doesn’t support 2nd gen iPad Air and 4th gen iPad mini.

While iOS 16 brought features such as a new revamped Lock Screen, Shared iCloud Photo Library, and improvements to first-party apps, iOS 16.1 brings features such as Live Activities, a dynamic battery indicator, tweaked Screenshot UI, and much more. On the other hand, iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura bring a new way to multitask on Apple M-series-powered devices called Stage Manager and much more.

Along with the iOS 16.1 Release Candidate, Apple also released RC versions of tvOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1. Have you installed the latest updates on your devices? Drop a comment and let us know!