iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 Release Candidate Download Available Now

BY Sriansh

Published 18 Oct 2022

iOS 16.1

After weeks and weeks of testing, Apple today released the Release Candidate version of iOS 16.1 to developers. The iOS 16.1 RC release comes only a week after Apple seeded the fifth beta build to developers. Along with the new iOS build, Apple has also released new Release Candidate versions of macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16.1. This is the last build from Apple as a part of its iOS 16.1 beta testing channel.

The update can be downloaded on your iPhone by navigating to Settings → General → Software Update. The update should show up on your iPhone if the developer beta profile is installed on your device. However, if you are on the public beta channel, you will get the update within the next 24 hours. We will update this post as and when the public beta build is released.

iOS 16.1 is compatible with all devices that are eligible to install iOS 16. iOS 16 is compatible only with the iPhone 8 and the models released after it. The new iOS software drops support for several older iPhones, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and original iPhone SE. As for the iPadOS 16.1, the new version doesn’t support 2nd gen iPad Air and 4th gen iPad mini. 

While iOS 16 brought features such as a new revamped Lock Screen, Shared iCloud Photo Library, and improvements to first-party apps, iOS 16.1 brings features such as Live Activities, a dynamic battery indicator, tweaked Screenshot UI, and much more. On the other hand, iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura bring a new way to multitask on Apple M-series-powered devices called Stage Manager and much more. 

Along with the iOS 16.1 Release Candidate, Apple also released RC versions of tvOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1. Have you installed the latest updates on your devices? Drop a comment and let us know!

Source: Apple

Related Articles

iOS 16.1

iOS 16.1 Beta 4 and iPadOS 16.1 Beta 5 Download Available Now

Sriansh
AirPods Pro Unsplash

iOS 16.1 Could Bring Adaptive Transparency to Original AirPods Pro

Sriansh
iOS 16.1

iOS 16.1 Beta 3 and iPadOS 16.1 Beta 4 Features: What’s New

Sriansh
iOS 16 Beta Featured Image

iOS 16.1 Beta 3 and iPadOS 16.1 Beta 4 Download Available Now

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel