iOS 16.1 Beta 5 and iPadOS 16.1 Beta 6 Download Available Now

Apple today released iOS 16.1 Beta 5 and iPadOS 16.1 Beta 6 to the developers. Today’s iOS beta build comes only a week after the company released iOS 16.1 beta 4. Along with the new iOS and iPadOS builds, Apple has also released new beta versions of macOS Ventura and tvOS 16.1.

The latest iOS 16.1 Beta 5 can be downloaded on your iPhone by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. The update should show up on your iPhone if the developer beta profile is installed on your device. However, if you are on the public beta channel, you will get the update within the next 24 hours. We will update this post as and when the public beta build is released.

iOS 16.1 is compatible with all devices that are eligible to install iOS 16. iOS 16 is compatible only with the iPhone 8 and the models released after it. The new iOS software drops support for several older iPhones, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and original iPhone SE.

While beta 1 of iOS 16.1 brought many changes, including the new Clean Energy Charging feature and tweaked screenshot UI, beta 2 added new features, such as a new dynamic battery indicator and battery status while charging on the Lock Screen.

Subsequent beta builds have mostly been about bug fixes and improvements. We will highlight the notable changes that we find in the new build. We also expect this to be the last iOS 16.1 beta build before the Release Candidate next week. Nonetheless, nothing is confirmed as of now.

Have you installed the latest beta build of iOS 16.1 on your iPhone? What changes have you noticed? Drop a comment and let us know!

Source: Apple