Apple released iOS 16.1 Beta 2 and iPadOS 16.1 Beta 3 to developers this week. While the iOS 16.1 beta 1 brought a lot of features, the new iOS 16.1 beta 2 update also packs many new changes, such as a dynamic battery indicator, Copy and Paste prompt fix, and others. Here is everything new that we have found in iOS 16.1 Beta 2.

iOS 16.1 Beta 2 Features: What’s new

Table of contents:

Dynamic Battery Indicator

With iOS 16, Apple added the battery status bar to the iPhones with a notch. However, the battery status implementation confused a lot of people as the bar always remained full regardless of the battery level.

In iOS 16.1 beta 2, Apple has added a new dynamic battery indicator that changes according to the battery level. It is now easier to tell how much power your iPhone has, thanks to the new battery indicator. In addition, Apple has slightly increased the size of the battery icon’s font.

Lock Screen Charging Indicator

Ever since the first release of iOS 16, Apple removed the feature wherein the Lock Screen used to show battery level for a few seconds when the iPhone was put on charging. With today’s beta build, Apple has finally added the indicator back to the system.

In the same way as before, when you turn on your iPhone, you’ll see an indicator with the battery percentage rather than the top widget. It is, however, worth noting that the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display does not show the charge level, and you need to tap the display to see the battery charge level.

Copy and Paste Permission Fix

Many iOS 16 users were left frustrated after updating as the system showed the copy-paste prompt quite excessively. In the latest beta build, Apple has fixed the issue and you no longer need to approve each and every copy and paste attempt explicitly.

Three-finger Gesture Fix

Some iOS 16 users have also been experiencing problems with three-finger gestures. In some apps and games, iOS failed to recognize other three-finger gestures as the same gesture is also used to reveal the copy and paste menu. The latest beta has fixed this issue.

No iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shake Fix

iPhone 14 Pro users have been complaining about a camera issue wherein the lens uncontrollably shakes when using third-party apps. While the Apple Camera app works as expected, the lens starts to shake when using the camera in third-party apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. While the company says that the bug will be fixed soon, the issue has not been addressed in iOS 16.1 beta 2.

Have you installed the latest iOS 16.1 beta 2 on your iPhone? How’s your experience been? Have you noticed other changes in the build that aren’t listed here? Drop a comment down below and share them with us.

Images via: MacRumors