iOS 16.1 Beta 2 and iPadOS 16.1 Beta 3 Download Available Now

Just a week after releasing iOS 16.1 beta 1, Apple today released iOS 16.1 beta 2 to the developers. Along with the new iOS 16.1 beta build, Apple has also released watchOS 9.1 Beta 2 and iPadOS 16.1 Beta 3.

You can download the latest iOS 16.1 Beta 2 on your iPhone by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. The update should show up on your iPhone if the developer beta profile is installed on your device. However, if you are on the public beta channel, you will get the update within the next 24 hours. We will update this post as and when the public beta build is released.

Even though the first build of iOS 16.1 did not contain many bugs, we still recommend you to install the latest build only on a secondary device as it is intended only for testing purposes.

Coming to iOS 16.1 compatibility, all the devices eligible for iOS 16 can install the latest build. It’s worth noting that iOS 16 is compatible only with the iPhone 8 and models released after it. Support for several older iPhones, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and original iPhone SE, has been dropped.

Talking about what the new beta build brings, Apple added a lot of new features and changes with iOS 16.1 beta 1. While the changelog still says the new software contains only “bug fixes and improvements,” we’re sure it comes with several new features. We are still in the middle of installing the latest iOS beta build, and will report back as soon as changes are found.

iPadOS 16.1 Beta 3 comes only a week after Apple released iPadOS 16.1 beta 2. Apple previously revealed that there will be no stable iPadOS 16 release. Instead, iPadOS 16 will be released as iPadOS 16.1 at a later date, probably next month after Apple’s October event.

Have you installed the first beta build of iOS 16.1 on your iPhone? What changes have you noticed? Drop a comment and let us know!

