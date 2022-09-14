iOS 16.1 Beta 1 and iPadOS 16.1 Beta 2 Download Available Now

Just a few days after releasing the iOS 16 stable version to the public, Apple today released iOS 16.1 Beta 1 to registered developers. Along with iOS 16.1 Beta 1, Apple has also released watchOS 9.1 Beta 1 and iPadOS 16.1 Beta 2 to developers.

You can download the latest iOS 16.1 Beta 1 on your iPhone by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. The update should show up on your iPhone if the developer beta profile is installed on your device. However, if you are on the public beta channel, you will get the update within the next 24 hours. We will update this post as and when the public beta build is released.

Since this is the first release of iOS 16.1, there may be more bugs compared to the iOS 16 stable version. Therefore, we recommend you to install the latest build only on a secondary device.

Coming to iOS 16.1 compatibility, all the devices eligible for iOS 16 can install the latest build. It’s worth noting that iOS 16 is compatible only with the iPhone 8 and models released after it. Support for several older iPhones, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and original iPhone SE, has been dropped.

Talking about the changes the iOS 16.1 brings, Apple has not detailed what the new software brings. The changelog still says the new software contains only “bug fixes and improvements,” but we’re sure it comes with several new features. We are still in the middle of installing the latest iOS beta build, and it remains to be seen what Apple has added to it.

iPadOS 16.1 Beta 2 comes three weeks after the initial iPadOS 16.1 beta was released. Apple previously revealed that there will be no stable iPadOS 16 release. Instead, iPadOS 16 will be released as iPadOS 16.1 at a later date, probably next month after Apple’s October event.

Have you installed the first beta build of iOS 16.1 on your iPhone? What changes have you noticed? Drop a comment and let us know!

Source: Apple