iPhone 14 Pro Camera Reportedly Vibrates in Third-Party Apps

BY Dave Johnson

Published 19 Sep 2022

iPhone 14 Pro camera

A recent report suggests that the new iPhone 14 Pro’s primary camera lens uncontrollably shakes when using third-party apps with camera functionality. 

The new iPhone 14 Pro launched less than a week ago. However, a few users are reportedly experiencing issues with the device’s camera functionality within third-party apps. 

According to the early adopters, the primary lens of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max’s rear camera uncontrollably shakes when using third-party apps with camera functionality. These include Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram. So the resulting video will appear shaky. 

While it’s unclear how widespread the issue is, a Reddit user noted: 

“iPhone 14 pro max weird camera problem, i could also feel vibration inside cameras seems to happen sometimes on Snapchat.”

Besides Reddit, users across Twitter, TikTok, and MacRumors Forums have reported the same issue. Tech YouTuber Luke Miani also admitted that he experienced the vibrating camera issue on one of his iPhone 14 Pro Max test units. 

Miani’s video shows the flagship iPhone’s primary lens shaking uncontrollably, hindering its ability to focus correctly — even in the Camera app. As a result, the tech YouTuber returned the iPhone 14 Pro Max to an Apple Store in exchange for another one. 

So what exactly went wrong? 

Why iPhone 14 Pro Camera May Vibrate Uncontrollably 

The exact reason for the uncontrollable shake is unclear at the moment. 

Joe Rossignol of MacRumors points out that the iPhone 14 Pro models feature a second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization. So a software bug may be causing the stabilizer to malfunction, Rossignol speculated. 

If the issue is a software bug, Apple can quickly roll out an iOS 16.1 beta update to fix the issue. However, until such a time, it’s best to avoid using the iPhone 14 Pro model’s camera in apps such as Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. This is crucial to prevent potential damage to the device’s rear camera system. 

Meanwhile, we’ll keep you updated on the issue and Apple’s response. 

