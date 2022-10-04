iOS 16.1 Beta 4 and iPadOS 16.1 Beta 5 Download Available Now

BY Sriansh

Published 4 Oct 2022

iOS 16.1

Apple today released iOS 16.1 Beta 4 and iPadOS 16.1 Beta 5 to the developers. Today’s beta comes only a week after Apple released iOS 16.1 beta 3. Along with the new iOS and iPadOS builds, Apple has also released new beta versions of watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1.

The latest iOS 16.1 Beta 4 can be downloaded on your iPhone by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. The update should show up on your iPhone if the developer beta profile is installed on your device. However, if you are on the public beta channel, you will get the update within the next 24 hours. We will update this post as and when the public beta build is released. 

iOS 16.1 is compatible with all the devices that are eligible for iOS 16. It’s worth noting that iOS 16 is compatible only with the iPhone 8 and models released after it. Support for several older iPhones, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and original iPhone SE, has been dropped.

While beta 1 of iOS 16.1 brought many changes, including the new Clean Energy Charging feature and tweaked screenshot UI, beta 2 added new features such as a new dynamic battery indicator and battery status while charging on the Lock Screen. What the new beta build has to offer remains to be seen.

Have you installed the latest beta build of iOS 16.1 on your iPhone? What changes have you noticed? Drop a comment and let us know!

Source: Apple

