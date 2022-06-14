Your Intel Mac Will Miss out on These macOS Ventura Features

Apple announced macOS Ventura, the latest version of the operating system for Macs, at WWDC 2022. It is expected to roll out to compatible Macs sometime in October this year. Several macOS Monterey features were limited to the Apple silicon Macs, but that doesn’t seem to be the case with macOS Ventura.

If you’re still using an Intel Mac, you will get access to most of macOS Ventura’s incredible features, except a few. You will miss out on the following:

Live Captions

macOS Ventura allows you to enjoy any audio content with live captions, including FaceTime calls. So, you will see a real-time transcription of the call participants’ speech on your screen (in English only).

Live Captions is available on iPhone 11 and newer models, iPads powered by the A12 Bionic and more recent models, and all Apple silicon Macs. However, if you’re on an Intel Mac, you won’t be getting this feature.

Reference Mode

macOS Ventura’s new Reference Mode allows you to use your 12.9-inch iPad Pro’s Liquid Retina XDR display as your Mac’s secondary monitor for color-sensitive work. When Reference Mode is enabled, the iPad can be used to see what the final processed visuals would look like, while the Mac would continue to display the application interface used to create the visual. The feature could be a boon to content creators, professionals, and artists who use their Mac for color grading, compositing, coloring, and other color-sensitive tasks.

However, if you’re using an Intel-based Mac, you will miss out on this feature.

Emoji in Dictation Mode

One of macOS Ventura’s highlight features shared with iOS 16 is the improved Dicatiton tool which automatically punctuates dictated text as you speak. In fact, you can name an emoji, and it will be added to your text as you dictate. The service currently works in Cantonese (Hong Kong), English (Australia, Canada, India, UK, US), French (France), German (Germany), Japanese (Japan), Mandarin Chinese (China mainland, Taiwan), and Spanish (Mexico, Spain, US).

However, Apple says this improved Dictation tool only works on Macs with Apple silicon. So, you won’t get to enjoy the convenience on your Intel Mac.

macOS Ventura Release Timeline

At WWDC 2022, Apple didn’t specify when macOS Ventura would be rolled out for the masses. It released a beta build for developers and vaguely said that a public beta should follow in July, but a wider rollout would happen “this fall.”