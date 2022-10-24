macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 Download Available Now

BY Sriansh

Published 24 Oct 2022

After months and months of testing, Apple officially released macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 to public users today. You can now download and install the latest macOS and iPadOS update, which comes with many new features, on your Mac and iPad devices.

macOS Ventura

macOS Ventura brings many new features to the Mac. While it looks and feels the same as macOS Monterey, Apple has focused on improving system apps. Messages, like iOS 16, support Edit and Undo-Send features. The Mail app also supports Undo-Send, while Safari has received features such as Tab Groups sharing and Passkeys. You can read more about the features that macOS Ventura brings right here.

Here is the list of Macs that support the latest macOS:

  • iMac 2017 and later
  • iMac Pro 2017
  • MacBook Air 2018 and later
  • MacBook Pro 2017 and later
  • Mac Pro 2019 and later
  • Mac Studio 2022
  • Mac mini 2018 and later
  • MacBook 2017 and later

RELATED :iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura Release Time on October 24

iPadOS 16

Apple-WWDC22-iPadOS16-external-displays-220606

iPadOS 16 brings new features to first-party apps like macOS Ventura. In addition, the highlight feature of iPadOS 16 is the new multitasking feature that Apple calls Stage Manager. It is an all-new way of managing windows and full-screen apps on iPadOS that makes organizing apps, switching between tasks, and managing windows a fluid experience. You can read more about the features that iPadOS 16 brings here.

iPadOS 16 is compatible with the following iPads:

  • iPad (5th generation and later)
  • iPad Mini (5th generation and later)
  • iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
  • iPad Pro 9.7 (1st gen)
  • iPad Pro 12.9 (All models)
  • iPad Pro 11 (All models)

Have you received the new updates on your device? How’s your experience been with them so far? Which feature did you like the most? Drop a comment down below and let us know!

Source: Apple Releases

Related Articles

Your Intel Mac Will Miss out on These macOS Ventura Features

Chandraveer Mathur

Download Official macOS Ventura Wallpapers for Your Mac

Chandraveer Mathur

How To Change the Login Password on Your Mac

Dan Manning

How to Check and Free Up Storage on a Mac Computer

Dan Manning
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel