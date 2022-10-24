macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 Download Available Now

After months and months of testing, Apple officially released macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 to public users today. You can now download and install the latest macOS and iPadOS update, which comes with many new features, on your Mac and iPad devices.

macOS Ventura

macOS Ventura brings many new features to the Mac. While it looks and feels the same as macOS Monterey, Apple has focused on improving system apps. Messages, like iOS 16, support Edit and Undo-Send features. The Mail app also supports Undo-Send, while Safari has received features such as Tab Groups sharing and Passkeys. You can read more about the features that macOS Ventura brings right here.

Here is the list of Macs that support the latest macOS:

iMac 2017 and later

iMac Pro 2017

MacBook Air 2018 and later

MacBook Pro 2017 and later

Mac Pro 2019 and later

Mac Studio 2022

Mac mini 2018 and later

MacBook 2017 and later

iPadOS 16

iPadOS 16 brings new features to first-party apps like macOS Ventura. In addition, the highlight feature of iPadOS 16 is the new multitasking feature that Apple calls Stage Manager. It is an all-new way of managing windows and full-screen apps on iPadOS that makes organizing apps, switching between tasks, and managing windows a fluid experience. You can read more about the features that iPadOS 16 brings here.

iPadOS 16 is compatible with the following iPads:

iPad (5th generation and later)

iPad Mini (5th generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 9.7 (1st gen)

iPad Pro 12.9 (All models)

iPad Pro 11 (All models)

Have you received the new updates on your device? How’s your experience been with them so far? Which feature did you like the most? Drop a comment down below and let us know!

Source: Apple Releases