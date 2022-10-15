Report: M2 iPad Pro To be Announced ‘In a Matter of Days’, New Macs Coming Later This Year

In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman has reiterated that Apple will be launching the M2 iPad Pro in a ‘matter of days.’ The new Macs, however, won’t launch until later this year as opposed to its rumored announcement this month.

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models will feature the same M2 chipset as the 2022 MacBook Air, as per Mark Gurman. They will sport the model numbers J617 and J620 and offer faster performance and possibly new charging capabilities. At this point, it appears unlikely that there will be any major hardware changes.

In addition to the M2 iPad Pro, Apple will also be launching a new entry-level iPad, as per the report. The new 10th-generation basic iPad will feature an all-new design, a USB-C port, 5G capabilities, and plenty of upgrades over the previous model. It will come with the model number J272.

Apple will also be (finally) releasing the stable version of iPadOS 16.1 in the next few days. The journalist also reiterated that the products will be announced via a press release rather than a dedicated Apple event.

What about M2 MacBook Pro?

For those wondering about the new M2 Macs, Gurman believes Apple has delayed launching them by a few weeks. He says that the company won’t be releasing them alongside the new iPad models, and instead, they’ll launch at a later date.

The company is also set to announce a new generation Apple TV with an A14 chip and 4GB of RAM. However, like the M2 Macs, launch details about when this new Apple TV will be announced are unclear.

Source: Power On