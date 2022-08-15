M2 iPad Pro & 10th Gen iPad Expected to Be Introduced at October Apple Event

Apple is expected to launch M2 iPad Pro and 10th Gen iPad at the October event, according to a new report from the reliable Korean source “yeux1122.”

The Cupertino giant is reportedly planning to follow the same product launch strategy as last year. It will hold an event in September to announce the new iPhone 14 lineup and Apple Watch Series 8, according to reports. This launch will be followed by an October event where it will announce new iPad and Mac models.

A new source now claims that Apple is planning to launch a new low-cost iPad and an updated iPad Pro with the M2 chip at the October event. The source, “yeux1122,” has previously revealed accurate information about the fifth-generation iPad Air. Moreover, Apple has also delayed the launch of iPadOS 16 to October, so there are chances that the information about the upcoming iPad models is correct.

M2 iPad Pro and 10th Gen iPad: What to Expect?

Over the past few weeks, various leaks and rumors have revealed the features we can expect from the next-generation iPads. Starting with the 10th Gen iPad, the new low-cost tablet from Apple is expected to feature the A14 Bionic chip, 5G, a new design, a larger display, and a USB-C port.

On the other hand, the iPad Pro is expected to gain the new M2‌ chipset. Apple introduced the second-generation Apple Silicon chip with the new MacBook Air earlier this summer. The M2 iPad Pro could also boast MagSafe charging, a mini LED display, a new smart connector, and more.

Along with the new iPads, Apple could also launch new MacBook Pro, M2 Mac mini, and a new Mac Pro at the October event. What are your expectations from Apple’s upcoming launches? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: MacRumors