M2 iPad Pro & 10th Gen iPad Expected to Be Introduced at October Apple Event

BY Sriansh

Published 15 Aug 2022

Top 15 Things To Do With Your New iPad, iPad Air, or iPad Pro

Apple is expected to launch M2 iPad Pro and 10th Gen iPad at the October event, according to a new report from the reliable Korean source “yeux1122.”

The Cupertino giant is reportedly planning to follow the same product launch strategy as last year. It will hold an event in September to announce the new iPhone 14 lineup and Apple Watch Series 8, according to reports. This launch will be followed by an October event where it will announce new iPad and Mac models. 

A new source now claims that Apple is planning to launch a new low-cost iPad and an updated iPad Pro with the M2 chip at the October event. The source, “yeux1122,” has previously revealed accurate information about the fifth-generation iPad Air. Moreover, Apple has also delayed the launch of iPadOS 16 to October, so there are chances that the information about the upcoming iPad models is correct.

M2 iPad Pro and 10th Gen iPad: What to Expect?

Over the past few weeks, various leaks and rumors have revealed the features we can expect from the next-generation iPads. Starting with the 10th Gen iPad, the new low-cost tablet from Apple is expected to feature the A14 Bionic chip, 5G, a new design, a larger display, and a USB-C port. 

On the other hand, the iPad Pro is expected to gain the new M2‌ chipset. Apple introduced the second-generation Apple Silicon chip with the new MacBook Air earlier this summer. The M2 iPad Pro could also boast MagSafe charging, a mini LED display, a new smart connector, and more.

Along with the new iPads, Apple could also launch new MacBook Pro, M2 Mac mini, and a new Mac Pro at the October event. What are your expectations from Apple’s upcoming launches? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: MacRumors

Related Articles

2021 iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard

Future iPad Pro Could Feature Horizontal Apple Logo and Rear Cameras

Rajesh Pandey

iFixit’s M1 iPad Pro Teardown Shows off New Liquid XDR Display in Great Detail

Mahit Huilgol

2022 iPad Pro to Reportedly Feature MagSafe-based Wireless Charging and Glass Back

Rajesh Pandey

Apps Limited to Use Maximum 5GB RAM on the M1 iPad Pro

Rajesh Pandey
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel