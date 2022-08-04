Leaked 2022 Entry-Level iPad Schematics Suggests Major Redesign

Apple is expected to launch a new entry-level 10.2-inch iPad in 2022, and now leaked schematics have given us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming base model tablet.

Publication MySmartPrice has shared CAD renders of the upcoming iPad revealing its design. It appears that Apple could finally do away with the curved design and give the 10th Gen iPad a flat-edge shell that looks similar to that of the latest iPad mini, Air, and Pro. However, the schematics show that the 2022 iPad will continue to feature huge bezels around the display and even a Touch ID home button.

A new design for the camera system can also be seen on the back. The camera module now protrudes from the back and looks much similar to one found on dual-camera iPhones, such as the iPhone X. Even though the camera module sports two holes, the report claims that one hole is for the camera lens while the other one is for the LED flash. The report also suggests that Apple could be upgrading the iPad’s camera sensor this year.

Dimensions for the 10th-generation iPad will be 248.62mm (height) x 179.50mm (width) x 6.98mm (depth), according to the report. According to reports, the 10th-generation iPad will be 248.62mm high, 179.50mm wide, and 6.98mm deep. As a result, the 10th-generation iPad would be slightly wider but slightly thinner than the 9th-generation model.

Other upgrades might include a larger display with slimmer bezels, A14 Bionic, 5G support, and more. Bloomberg reports that Apple has delayed iPadOS 16 launch until October this year, and it seems like the company will introduce the new iPad at an event during the same month.

Source: MySmartPrice