Kuo: Apple to Launch Foldable iPad next year

According to popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch a foldable iPad with a carbon fiber kickstand sometime next year.

On Twitter, Kuo stated that the foldable iPad would be the next big product launch in the iPad lineup. Apple is not expected to release any major update for any iPad in the next 9 to 12 months. He also mentioned that the device would be an all-new design, with Chinese polishing and bonding supplier Anjie Technology being the new beneficiary of the project.

Apple is said to be testing a 20-inch foldable iPad display, but display analyst Ross Young predicts that the device won’t hit the market until 2026 or 2027. Despite this, Kuo remains positive about the foldable iPad and expects it to boost shipments and improve the product mix in 2024.

Rumors about Apple’s foray into foldable technology have been circulating for a while, with analysts at CCS Insight claiming that the foldable iPad would be a practice run for foldable technology before adopting it on the iPhone.

Apple is also said to be working with LG to create an ultra-thin cover glass that could be used on the company’s foldable products. However, it remains to be seen whether the material would be used on an iPhone or iPad.

In addition, Ross Young has also stated that he expects multiple OLED iPads to launch in 2024, but he has heard nothing about an iPad with a folding display in the same year. Only time will tell what Apple has in store for its fans.

Source: Twitter