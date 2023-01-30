Kuo: Apple to Launch Foldable iPad next year

BY Sriansh

Published 30 Jan 2023

Foldable iPad

According to popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch a foldable iPad with a carbon fiber kickstand sometime next year.

On Twitter, Kuo stated that the foldable iPad would be the next big product launch in the iPad lineup. Apple is not expected to release any major update for any iPad in the next 9 to 12 months. He also mentioned that the device would be an all-new design, with Chinese polishing and bonding supplier Anjie Technology being the new beneficiary of the project.

Apple is said to be testing a 20-inch foldable iPad display, but display analyst Ross Young predicts that the device won’t hit the market until 2026 or 2027. Despite this, Kuo remains positive about the foldable iPad and expects it to boost shipments and improve the product mix in 2024.

Rumors about Apple’s foray into foldable technology have been circulating for a while, with analysts at CCS Insight claiming that the foldable iPad would be a practice run for foldable technology before adopting it on the iPhone.

Apple is also said to be working with LG to create an ultra-thin cover glass that could be used on the company’s foldable products. However, it remains to be seen whether the material would be used on an iPhone or iPad.

In addition, Ross Young has also stated that he expects multiple OLED iPads to launch in 2024, but he has heard nothing about an iPad with a folding display in the same year. Only time will tell what Apple has in store for its fans.

Source: Twitter

Related Articles

How To Find Out Which iPad or iPad Pro Model You Own

How To Find Out Which iPad or iPad Pro Model You Own

Darryl

How to Use Apple’s Freeform App on Your iPhone, iPad, or Mac

Parth Shah
Apple Pencil 2 iPad Air Accessories Deal

Deal Alert: Save Big on Apple Pencil and iPad Accessories

Sriansh

Apple Considering Shift in iPad Production to India

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel