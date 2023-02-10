Apple Starts Selling Refurbished iPad Mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro in the US

Apple has started offering refurbished versions of the iPad mini 6th Gen and iPad Pro M1. These iPads were announced back in 2021, but have now popped up in the refurbished store for the first time.

The 64GB model of the iPad mini 6 is selling for $419 on the Apple Store, giving $80 off the original price of $499. On the other hand, the 256GB model is available for $549, with a $100 discount. The iPad mini 6 comes with an 8.3-inch display, an A15 Bionic chip, a design similar to the iPad Air, support for 5G networks, and more.

On the other hand, Apple is selling the refurbished 11-inch third-generation iPad Pro starts at $639 for 128GB of storage, while the 12.9-inch variant starts at $889. Both models come in Space Gray and Silver, and there are also options for higher storage capacities and cellular iPad Pro models, all at discounted prices.

It’s important to keep in mind that the availability of refurbished iPads in the refurbished store is limited and based on the devices that are returned for repair or replacement. If you’re in the market for an iPad mini 6 or iPad Pro, don’t miss the chance to take advantage of these discounts as future listings may not have the same configurations.

If you’re considering purchasing a refurbished Apple product and have concerns about the warranty, rest assured as Apple provides the same one-year warranty for refurbished devices as it does for new ones. You’ll also receive all the necessary documentation and in-box accessories, just as you would with a new iPad. Additionally, you have the option to extend your warranty through AppleCare+ for an additional fee.

➤ M1 iPad Pro | iPad mini 6