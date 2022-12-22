DaVinci Resolve for iPad Now Available for Download

Industry-leading video editing tool DaVinci Resolve is now available on the iPad. In this article, let’s see the features that DaVinci Resolve for iPadOS brings and how you can download it on your device.

DaVinci Resolve has been the go-to software for video editors and colorists. Until today, the software was only available for desktop platforms such as macOS, Windows, and Linux. The company announced it will be bringing the powerful editing tool to the iPad. And now, iPad users can also enjoy the full range of features offered by DaVinci Resolve as the software is now available for iPadOS.

The company says that the interface has been completely redesigned to take advantage of the iPad’s touch screen while still maintaining the familiar layout and workflow that users of the desktop version will recognize. Users can create new projects or import existing ones from DaVinci Resolve 18 with ease.

DaVinci Resolve for iPad: Features

The company has even included support for features such as Cut Page, Source Tape, Fast Review, Sync Bin, and a range of color correction options, including the ability to adjust contrast, temperature, midtones, and saturation. Additionally, DaVinci Resolve for iPad includes support for 3D trackers and HDR.

But that’s not all – the iPad version of DaVinci Resolve also includes some exciting new features that take advantage of the latest advances in technology. One of these is Blackmagic Cloud Collaboration, which allows users to share projects and work on the same timeline with multiple collaborators.

In addition to its collaboration features, DaVinci Resolve for iPadOS includes a range of AI tools powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine. These tools, such as magic mask and smart reframe, are designed to save time and deliver quick, accurate results. Other AI tools included in the software are voice isolation, which allows users to remove unwanted sounds from interviews and dialogue recordings, and more.

DaVinci Resolve for iPadOS: Compatability

The software is compatible with a range of codecs, including H.264, H.265, ProRes, and Blackmagic RAW, and can import clips from iCloud, local storage, or external drives. It is optimized to work with the Apple Pencil and multi-touch trackpads, including the one built into the Magic Keyboard.

Although DaVinci Resolve is compatible with any iPad that runs iPadOS 16, the developers recommend using the app on models with an M1 chip or later in order to access all of its features fully. The app can be downloaded for free from the App Store, but unlocking the full version requires an in-app purchase of $94.99.

Images Via: Blackmagic