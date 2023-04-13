Spotify Update Adds Lock Screen Widget on iPhone

BY Sriansh

Published 13 Apr 2023

Spotify has released an update for iPhone, adding support for the much-awaited Lock Screen widget.

It’s been nearly seven months since Apple released iOS 16 with redesigned Lock Screen and widget support. Spotify, however, didn’t add support for the new features until today. The new Spotify update for iPhone brings support for the highly-awaited Lock Screen widget. The feature is now available to all users who have updated their app to the latest version (8.8.26) and have iOS 16 or later.

While the widget doesn’t do anything fancy, it lets the users access the app quickly and easily. Think of it as a shortcut icon to Spotify on your iPhone’s Lock Screen. To add the new widget, simply long-press on the Lock Screen, tap Customize, select the Lock Screen, tap Add Widgets, and swipe down to find Spotify. You will need to open the app at least once after updating to add the new Lock Screen widget.

The new iPhone Lock Screen widget is available to all users. To add the Spotify Lock Screen widget to your iPhone Lock Screen you will need to have iOS 16 or later. If you’re not seeing the option to add the Spotify widget to your Lock Screen, make sure to update Spotify to the latest version in the App Store.

Currently, the widget is currently available only in small size. The company’s app already offers Home Screen widgets on iPhone that come in multiple sizes and provide more details. With the introduction of the new Lock Screen widget, users can now access their music library with just a single tap, making the app more convenient to use on the go.

Source: Spotify

