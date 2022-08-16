Spotify Now Offers Premium Free Trial for Three Months

BY Sriansh

Published 16 Aug 2022

Spotify is extending its Premium free trial from one month to three months, the company has announced in a new blog post

Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services out there. Unlike Apple Music, it lets users stream music for free, albeit with ads. To get rid of ads, users have the option to subscribe to Spotify Premium. In order to entice users to subscribe to its paid service, Spotify offers a free Premium trial. During this trial period, listeners can experience Spotify Premium and see if they want to subscribe or not.

Starting today, Spotify is running a new promotion to gain more paid subscribers. The company is increasing the free trial period from one month to three months. The offer is only available for free and first-time users. For those who subscribed to Spotify Premium before, but canceled their subscription before July 15, 2022, the company is offering the Premium plan for a reduced price of $9.99 for three months. 

The offers are live now and will run through September 11. When the free-trial ends, the subscription will automatically renew at the regular monthly cost of $9.99. Though, you can cancel the trial before the end of three months. You can find all the details and sign up for the new promotion on Spotify.com/Premium.

Apple also started offering three months of free Apple Music when it launched but now offers only one-month free trial for new users. It remains to be seen if the Cupertino-giant makes a move after Spotify launched the new promotion. What are your thoughts on Spotify’s new tactics to gain paid subscribers? Let us know in the comments section below!

