Apple Testing New ChatGPT-Like Natural Language Generation Features For Siri

Apple is aware of the competition from ChatGPT and chatbots, and it is making some significant changes to how its Siri assistant works. According to a new report from 9to5Mac, Apple is working on new natural language generation features for Siri. Codenamed “Bobcat,” the new technology is currently being tested with the latest tvOS 16.4 beta.

According to the report, the tech giant is currently experimenting with how natural language generation could be used to improve Siri. The company is testing language-generation features for telling jokes and improving timers with Siri on the Apple TV. The code for these features is also included in iPhone, iPad, Mac, HomePod, and Apple TV, but they are currently only enabled on the Apple TV.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple is not developing a ChatGPT-like chatbot itself. Instead, Apple is using this sort of artificial intelligence technology to improve Siri’s existing assistant capabilities significantly. Siri is currently powered by a system based on templates rather than any sort of language-generating artificial intelligence. This has led to significant engineering challenges over the last decade. However, this new technology could help Siri overcome those challenges.

Additionally, Apple is also planning a redesign of its macOS Ventura TV app. The latest macOS Ventura 13.3 beta features a hidden version of the Apple TV app for macOS with a new design. The app features an added sidebar for navigation, which brings the Apple TV app for Mac in line with the version for the iPad.

The sidebar provides easier access to various TV app functions, including Apple TV+, Watch Now, the Library, purchasable TV shows and movies, and more. It is worth noting that this version of Apple TV is yet to be incorporated on the official Apple TV app for macOS 13.3.

Source: 9to5Mac