Siri to Power AR App Creation on Apple’s Upcoming Reality Pro Headset

Apple’s actively working on its Mixed Reality headset, and we get to learn more and more each day about the device. According to a recent report from The Information, Apple wants to allow people who don’t know computer code to make apps for the “Reality Pro” device using Siri.

The report, which cites “four people who have worked on the headset,” states that this would be an “easy way for users” of the headset to “build their own AR apps.” Users will even be able to release the Siri-built apps on the App Store, according to the report.

The idea is that people would be able to use Siri to build an AR app for the Mixed Reality headset, asking the voice assistant to help create something based on real-life objects without having to design everything from scratch. The idea, though, is not entirely new. Other headsets, such as the Meta Quest Pro, already have apps that allow users to build 3D environments without coding.

“The tool, for example, could allow users to build an app with virtual animals moving around a room and over or around real-life objects without the need to design the animal from scratch, program its animations and calculate its movement in a 3D space with obstacles.”

The Reality Pro headset is also rumored to have AR content that emphasizes “health and wellness.” Early demos of the headset have included an AR Zen garden and an AR experience that allows users to walk through the world of the Dr. Seuss book “Oh, the Places You’ll Go,” according to the report.

The Reality Pro headset is expected to be announced at a special March event this year, with a launch for consumers later in the fall. The device is expected to feature high-resolution Micro-LED displays and advanced sensors for an immersive experience.

Source: The Information | Via: 9to5Mac