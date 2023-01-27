Siri to Power AR App Creation on Apple’s Upcoming Reality Pro Headset

BY Sriansh

Published 27 Jan 2023

Apple’s actively working on its Mixed Reality headset, and we get to learn more and more each day about the device. According to a recent report from The Information, Apple wants to allow people who don’t know computer code to make apps for the “Reality Pro” device using Siri.

The report, which cites “four people who have worked on the headset,” states that this would be an “easy way for users” of the headset to “build their own AR apps.” Users will even be able to release the Siri-built apps on the App Store, according to the report.

The idea is that people would be able to use Siri to build an AR app for the Mixed Reality headset, asking the voice assistant to help create something based on real-life objects without having to design everything from scratch. The idea, though, is not entirely new. Other headsets, such as the Meta Quest Pro, already have apps that allow users to build 3D environments without coding. 

“The tool, for example, could allow users to build an app with virtual animals moving around a room and over or around real-life objects without the need to design the animal from scratch, program its animations and calculate its movement in a 3D space with obstacles.”

The Reality Pro headset is also rumored to have AR content that emphasizes “health and wellness.” Early demos of the headset have included an AR Zen garden and an AR experience that allows users to walk through the world of the Dr. Seuss book “Oh, the Places You’ll Go,” according to the report.

The Reality Pro headset is expected to be announced at a special March event this year, with a launch for consumers later in the fall. The device is expected to feature high-resolution Micro-LED displays and advanced sensors for an immersive experience.

Source: The Information | Via: 9to5Mac

Related Articles

Use Siri to Set Preferred Music Player on iPhone

Useful Siri Features Including Call, Email, and Voicemail Are No Longer Available

Mahit Huilgol
Siri logo

Apple’s New ‘Siri Speech Study’ App Gathers Feedback That Helps Make Siri Better

Mahit Huilgol
siri in iOS 15 vs Google Assistant in Android 12

Siri in iOS 15 vs Google Assistant in Android 12: Has Apple Bridged The Gap?

Sanuj Bhatia
change Siri voice on iPhone

How to Change Siri Voice on iPhone

Parth Shah
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel