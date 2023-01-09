Apple ‘Reality Pro’ Mixed Reality Headset to Launch Before WWDC 2023

BY Sriansh

Published 9 Jan 2023

Apple Mixed Reality Pro Headset

A few days ago, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the Apple Mixed Reality Headset, potentially called the “Reality Pro,” has been delayed. Now, in his newsletter Power On, popular leaker Mark Gurman has revealed that the headset will launch at an event in the spring before WWDC 2023.

According to Gurman, the company had previously aimed to introduce the headset in January 2023. However, due to the delays, the new timeline would see Apple unveil the device to consumers in the spring, followed by a developer focus on software features at WWDC in June. The headset is then expected to ship to consumers later in the fall of 2023.

The final postponement, at least for the moment, happened last year. Up until fairly recently, Apple had aimed to introduce the headset in January 2023 and ship it later this year. Now the company is aiming to unveil it this spring ahead of the annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, I’m told.

With the current plan, Apple could introduce the device to consumers — likely under the name Reality Pro — and then get developers up to speed on its software features in June. On this timeline, the company would then ship the product later in the fall of 2023.

If the Reality Pro is indeed unveiled at the Spring 2023 event, it will give developers a chance to familiarize themselves with the device before the conference. Apple could then ship the product to consumers later in the fall of 2023, following the developer’s focus on software features at WWDC.

This news comes after several delays for the mixed reality headset, which has been in development for several years. The device is expected to offer both augmented and virtual reality experiences, potentially through a combination of displays and transparent lenses. Rumors suggest Apple’s Reality Pro headset will feature two 8K displays, dozens of cameras, an M1 Pro-like chipset, and much more. 

Source: Power On

