Beats Fit Pro Now Available in Three New Colors

BY Sriansh

Published 21 Feb 2023

Beats Fit Pro New Colors

Beats Fit Pro, the company’s highly popular earbuds for exercise, are launching in three new colors. The new colors in which Beats Fit Pro will be available in are Tidal Blue, Volt Yellow, and Coral Pink. They will be available at the same $199.99 price as the other colors starting February 23rd.

On the whole, the new colors of the Beats Fit Pro carry the same features as the other models. This means you get a stem-less design, hands-free “Hey Siri” voice commands, iCloud-syncing, H1 chipset, quick pairing, and more. Moreover, Beats Fit Pro are not Apple-exclusive — they work as well with Android smartphones as well.

The new color options join the existing extensive list of options, including Stone Purple, Sage Gray, White, and Black options that were part of the original launch, and the neutral skin-tone Moon, Dune, and Earth colors released last August in partnership with Kim Kardashian. The earphones will be available for order through Apple. Customers will also be able to personalize their earphones with free engraving on the charging case.

Related Articles

Beats Promotes the Totally Wireless Powerbeats Pro With Different Athletes in a New Video

Evan Selleck

Powerbeats Pro ‘Totally Wireless Earphones’ Now Official, Launch in May for $249.95

Evan Selleck

AirPods vs. BeatsX: Which W1-Enabled Wireless Headphones Should You Buy?

George Tinari

Apple Offers Free Beats Solo3 Headphones for Chinese New Year

Evan Selleck
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel