Beats Fit Pro Now Available in Three New Colors

Beats Fit Pro, the company’s highly popular earbuds for exercise, are launching in three new colors. The new colors in which Beats Fit Pro will be available in are Tidal Blue, Volt Yellow, and Coral Pink. They will be available at the same $199.99 price as the other colors starting February 23rd.

On the whole, the new colors of the Beats Fit Pro carry the same features as the other models. This means you get a stem-less design, hands-free “Hey Siri” voice commands, iCloud-syncing, H1 chipset, quick pairing, and more. Moreover, Beats Fit Pro are not Apple-exclusive — they work as well with Android smartphones as well.

The new color options join the existing extensive list of options, including Stone Purple, Sage Gray, White, and Black options that were part of the original launch, and the neutral skin-tone Moon, Dune, and Earth colors released last August in partnership with Kim Kardashian. The earphones will be available for order through Apple. Customers will also be able to personalize their earphones with free engraving on the charging case.