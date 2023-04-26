Beats Studio Buds+ Leak in Full Ahead of Launch

BY Sriansh

Published 26 Apr 2023

LI Beats Studio Buds Plus

Apple’s upcoming Beats Studio Buds+ have been spotted on Amazon, revealing key details about the new earbuds. The Amazon listing, which has since been removed, showed a May 18 release date and a price tag of $169.95. The earbuds will be available in three colors, including a unique transparent design, which resembles the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds, as well as Black and Ivory.

The Beats Studio Buds+ will feature the compact, stemless design as the original Beats Studio Buds. However, the new model comes will come with major upgrades, such as times larger microphones and improved air vents, which contribute to a 1.6x increase in active noise cancellation and a 2x improvement in Transparency mode.

The new earbuds will also offer a better battery life of up to 36 hours, as opposed to the 24 hours offered by the original Studio Buds. The earbuds will feature IPX4 water resistance and support both Apple and Android devices as the other Beats earbuds. Additionally, the new Beats earbuds will offer XS, S, M, and L ear tip sizes and come with features like one-touch pairing, automatic switching between devices, Hey Siri support, and Find My support.

The Beats Studio Buds+ were first discovered in iOS 16.4 code, but with the Amazon listing, it seems that the launch isn’t far away. 

