Apple Could Announce Mixed Reality Headset at Spring Event or WWDC 2023

BY Sriansh

Published 6 Jan 2023

Apple Mixed Reality Headset

It now looks like we could have to wait more for Apple’s first-ever Mixed Reality headset as popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that the company is pushing back its announcement to Spring or WWDC 2023.

According to Kuo, Apple’s mixed reality headset may be facing delays due to issues with mechanical component drop testing and software development tools. These setbacks have caused mass shipments to be pushed back from the original timeline of 2Q23 to the end of 2Q23 or even 3Q23.

This news may also affect the timing of the product’s announcement. It had been rumored that Apple was planning to unveil the Mixed Reality headset at a media event in January, but with the development progress currently at a standstill, it seems increasingly unlikely that this will happen. Instead, it appears that Apple will likely announce the Mixed Reality headset at a spring media event or WWDC.

Even though the news is disappointing, especially for those eager to get their hands on the highly-anticipated device, it’s important to remember that Apple focuses more on quality than speed. It looks like the company is working hard to make sure that the Mixed Reality headset is fully functional and meets all necessary safety standards before releasing it to the public.

Despite the delays, it’s clear that Apple’s mixed reality headset is shaping up to be a game-changer in the tech world. Previous reports have revealed that Apple’s Mixed Reality headset will feature two 8K displays, dozens of cameras, and an M1 Pro-like chipset. 

Source: Twitter

