Leak: AirPods Pro to Get USB-C This Year, No Upgrade Planned for AirPods 3

BY Sriansh

Published 24 Mar 2023

AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 USB-C

According to a new leak by popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning to upgrade the charging port of the AirPods Pro 2 to USB-C later this year. He, however, adds that no USB-C upgrade is in the pipeline for AirPods 3.

Kuo says that mass shipments of the new AirPods Pro are expected to begin in the second or third quarter. The current version of the AirPods Pro, which launched in September last year, features a Lightning charging case. The updated version, on the other hand, will feature a USB-C charging case instead.

He adds that references to new AirPods discovered in iOS 16.4 RC are the USB-C AirPods Pro. While there is no confirmation of other hardware changes, it is expected that the new AirPods Pro will come with the same features as the current version. Interestingly, Kuo also revealed that Apple has no plans to release a USB-C version of the third-generation AirPods.

For those wondering, Apple is planning to use USB-C on its products because of new rules in the European Union. By December 28, 2024, all the companies selling their products in Europe must follow the new rules. Under the new rules, all electronics have to switch to USB-C. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes Apple will upgrade all three AirPods models to USB-C by the end of next year.

With the company transitioning most of its products to USB-C, including the upcoming iPhone 15, it was only a matter of time before the AirPods Pro received an upgrade. However, the lack of an AirPods 3 upgrade suggests that Apple is holding off until the next-gen is released with a USB-C port.

Source: Twitter

Related Articles

AirPods 2

AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max New Firmware Update Available

Sriansh
AirPods 2

Kuo: $99 AirPods Lite and New AirPods Max to Launch Next Year

Sriansh
Apple Mac ipad iPhone AirPods Watch

No Major Updates Expected for AirPods, Watch, iPad, or Apple TV in 2023

Sriansh
AirPods 2

Deal Alert: AirPods 2 Down to $99 on Amazon

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel