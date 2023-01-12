Kuo: $99 AirPods Lite and New AirPods Max to Launch Next Year

According to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch its budget-friendly AirPods Lite and the next-generation AirPods Max in 2024 or in early 2025.

Kuo revealed about Apple working on the AirPods Lite fairly recently. He revealed that Apple is working on a more affordable set of AirPods that will compete with the cheaper wireless earbuds. While no feature of the AirPods Lite is known right now, it has been rumored that Apple will launch it at a price of $99 or less.

Currently, the cheapest AirPods you can buy is the second-generation AirPods. They are officially available from Apple for a price of around $129, but you can grab it for even lower since it is frequently available at a discounted rate on Amazon.

Kuo did not provide any additional information about the new AirPods Max. The current version, which was released in December 2020 for $549, features noise cancellation and a lightning port.

Potential upgrades for the next generation may include a USB-C port, enhanced noise cancellation, extended battery life, new color options, and integration with the U1 chip for more accurate location tracking using the Find My app.

It has been reported that the sales of AirPods are expected to decrease in 2023, with shipments falling from 73 million units in 2022 to 63 million units in 2023. This decline is attributed to “soft AirPods 3 demand” and the potential lack of new AirPods releases this year.

It seems that to combat this decline, Apple may introduce a new, more affordable version of the AirPods, referred to as the “AirPods Lite,” to attract consumers looking for a cheaper option and increase sales.

Source: Twitter