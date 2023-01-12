Kuo: $99 AirPods Lite and New AirPods Max to Launch Next Year

BY Sriansh

Published 12 Jan 2023

AirPods 2

According to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch its budget-friendly AirPods Lite and the next-generation AirPods Max in 2024 or in early 2025.

Kuo revealed about Apple working on the AirPods Lite fairly recently. He revealed that Apple is working on a more affordable set of AirPods that will compete with the cheaper wireless earbuds. While no feature of the AirPods Lite is known right now, it has been rumored that Apple will launch it at a price of $99 or less.

Currently, the cheapest AirPods you can buy is the second-generation AirPods. They are officially available from Apple for a price of around $129, but you can grab it for even lower since it is frequently available at a discounted rate on Amazon

Kuo did not provide any additional information about the new AirPods Max. The current version, which was released in December 2020 for $549, features noise cancellation and a lightning port.

Potential upgrades for the next generation may include a USB-C port, enhanced noise cancellation, extended battery life, new color options, and integration with the U1 chip for more accurate location tracking using the Find My app.

It has been reported that the sales of AirPods are expected to decrease in 2023, with shipments falling from 73 million units in 2022 to 63 million units in 2023. This decline is attributed to “soft AirPods 3 demand” and the potential lack of new AirPods releases this year.

It seems that to combat this decline, Apple may introduce a new, more affordable version of the AirPods, referred to as the “AirPods Lite,” to attract consumers looking for a cheaper option and increase sales.

Source: Twitter

Related Articles

AirPods Max teardown

AirPods Max Headband Can be Easily Removed Using SIM Ejector PIN

Rajesh Pandey

AirPods Max Owners Complaining of Battery Draining to 1% Overnight

Rajesh Pandey

Some Users Complain of Water Drops Forming in AirPods Max

Mahit Huilgol
AirPods Max Smart Case

Apple Highlights the Usefulness of AirPods Max Smart Case In Support Document

Rajesh Pandey
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel