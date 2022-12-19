Deal Alert: You Can Still Grab AirPods Pro 2 for $199

BY Sriansh

Published 19 Dec 2022

AirPods Pro

If you’ve been on the hunt for a new pair of AirPods, now is the time to make your move. The highly sought-after AirPods Pro 2 are currently available at an unbeatable discount of 20% off, thanks to the latest Amazon deal.

AirPods Pro 2 Deal — Lowest Price Ever!

Right now, you can get your hands on the latest and greatest in wireless earbuds for just $199, down from their original price of $249. This is a limited-time offer, so don’t hesitate and take advantage of this amazing deal while you can. The best part is that Amazon is guaranteeing delivery before Christmas. So, if you’ve yet to grab a gift for your friend or family member, the AirPods Pro 2 makes a great gift. 

Amazon — AirPods Pro 2 [Deal, $50 off]

Design-wise, the AirPods Pro 2 does not feature a new look, but it comes with better Active Noise Cancelation technology than the first-gen, improved Transparency mode, an H2 chip, Spatial Audio, Find My with Precision Finding, and much more.

Moreover, AirPods Pro 2 reviews claim that the earbuds have much better battery life than in the previous model, making this new generation TWS the go-to choice for iPhone users. For the price of $199, they are simply the best wireless earbuds you can buy. 

Disclaimer: At iJunkie, we strive to bring you the best tech deals to save you money on your purchases. Please note that these deals may only be valid at the time of publication and may no longer be available or out of stock. Thank you for considering iJunkie.

Related Articles

AirPods Pro Unsplash

These Exclusive Features Are Only Available on AirPods Pro 2

Sriansh
AirPods Pro

Apple: Don’t Use Second-Generation AirPods Pro Ear Tips With the Original AirPods Pro

Dave Johnson
AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro 2 to Launch at Apple Event This Week: Gurman

Sriansh

Recent Leak Reveals AirPods Pro 2 Redesign and Possible Feature Set

Chandraveer Mathur
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel