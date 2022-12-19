Deal Alert: You Can Still Grab AirPods Pro 2 for $199

If you’ve been on the hunt for a new pair of AirPods, now is the time to make your move. The highly sought-after AirPods Pro 2 are currently available at an unbeatable discount of 20% off, thanks to the latest Amazon deal.

AirPods Pro 2 Deal — Lowest Price Ever!

Right now, you can get your hands on the latest and greatest in wireless earbuds for just $199, down from their original price of $249. This is a limited-time offer, so don’t hesitate and take advantage of this amazing deal while you can. The best part is that Amazon is guaranteeing delivery before Christmas. So, if you’ve yet to grab a gift for your friend or family member, the AirPods Pro 2 makes a great gift.

➤ Amazon — AirPods Pro 2 [Deal, $50 off]

Design-wise, the AirPods Pro 2 does not feature a new look, but it comes with better Active Noise Cancelation technology than the first-gen, improved Transparency mode, an H2 chip, Spatial Audio, Find My with Precision Finding, and much more.

Moreover, AirPods Pro 2 reviews claim that the earbuds have much better battery life than in the previous model, making this new generation TWS the go-to choice for iPhone users. For the price of $199, they are simply the best wireless earbuds you can buy.