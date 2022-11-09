Apple Releases 5B58 Firmware for AirPods Pro 2

Apple rolled out an update for the AirPods Pro 2 yesterday, bringing the earbud’s firmware version from 5A377 to 5B58.

We’re currently unsure of what features come with the update since the release note reads: “bug fixes and other improvements.” However, the AirPods Pro firmware comes as some users are reportedly experiencing audio drifting and audio syncing issues on the earbuds.

Shortly after its launch, a few users reported that the new AirPods Pro randomly disconnects when listening to music or streaming a movie. But that’s quite different from the latest bug plaguing the second-generation AirPods Pro.

With audio drifting, sound shifts back and forth between the left and right earbuds, resulting in an uncomfortable listening experience. It could also result in the sound going out of sync when watching videos.

Indeed some AirPods Pro 2 users reported experiencing unexpected rise and fall in volume levels along with audio drifting and shifting.

Again, we’re unsure whether the firmware update addresses these issues on the second-generation AirPods Pro. But it makes sense that tech company resolves this audio drifting and syncing problem quickly, considering its prevalence.

There’s just one question:

How to Update AirPods Pro 2 to 5B58 Firmware Version

Apple doesn’t provide instructions on manually updating AirPods to the latest firmware version.

But updates are generally installed via Bluetooth while the earbuds are connected to an iOS, iPadOS, or macOS device. It’s best to put the AirPods Pro 2 in its case and connect it to a power source. Then the update should install over the air.

Consider the following steps to confirm your AirPods firmware version:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

Tap the Bluetooth menu

Identify your AirPods from the My Devices list

Tap the “I” next to the Bluetooth name

Confirm that your AirPod’s current firmware is the latest update— version 5.1.58 with build number 5B58.

It’s worth mentioning that the firmware update also rolled out to recent Beats earbuds. These include the Beats Studio Buds, Beats Fit Pro, and Powerbeats Pro.