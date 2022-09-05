AirPods Pro 2 to Launch at Apple Event This Week: Gurman

We’re just days away from Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event now. Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple Watch Series 8, and Watch Pro at the event. A new report from Bloomberg’s reliable reported Mark Gurman claims that Apple will also launch AirPods Pro 2 at the September 7 event.

In his latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman talked about his final expectations for the upcoming Apple event. He says that alongside the new iPhone and Apple Watch models, Apple will launch the new AirPods Pro 2 at the event.

“I reported last year that new AirPods Pro would arrive in 2022, and now I’m told that Wednesday will be their big unveiling,” he wrote. Unfortunately, Gurman did not share when the new AirPods Pro would become available or any pricing information.

AirPods Pro 2 Feature Major Upgrades

Past reports have suggested that AirPods Pro 2 would feature major upgrades over the previous generation. It will come with the new H2 chip for improved audio quality, longer battery life, and a new charging case with support for Find My. Some rumors even suggest that AirPods Pro 2’s case would even have speaker grills and microphones, but it remains to be seen what Apple has in store for us.

Design-wise, AirPods Pro 2 is not expected to feature a new look. While some reports claimed that Apple was testing Beats Studio Buds-like design for the AirPods Pro 2, the latest leaks suggest that the new audio device would look (more or less) the same.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait much longer for the leaks to be confirmed as the official announcement is scheduled for September 7 (Wednesday this week). Make sure to check our website on the event day to stay up to date with all the latest happenings.

Via: Power On