Apple Announces iPhone 14 ‘Far Out’ September 7 Event

BY Sriansh

Published 24 Aug 2022

Apple Event iPhone 14 Event September 7 Far Out

It’s official: Apple has announced that it will be hosting the ‘Far Out’ special event on Wednesday, September 7 at 10 AM PT, where it will reveal new hardware products.

The event will be taking place in Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus, Cupertino, California. This will be an in-person event attended by media personnel and a select few guests. Worry not; just like the past Apple events, this event will also be streamed live on YouTube and the Apple event website. 

Apple ‘Far Out’ September 7 Event: What to Expect

There will likely be a lot of attention focused on the iPhone 14 lineup. Apple is expected to announce four new iPhone 14 models at the event: a 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌, a 6.7-inch iPhone Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. The company is expected to drop the mini model in favor of a larger device. 

iPhone 14 Pro render

Past reports suggest that the base model iPhone 14 and 14 Max won’t feature huge upgrades over the last generation. They will likely keep the same design, camera, battery, and processor as the iPhone 13 series. All the new features, including the faster A16 Bionic chip, ‘punch-hole + pill’ shaped notch, better imaging system, and faster RAM, will reportedly be available on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models only. 

Alongside the new iPhones, Apple could also introduce Apple Watch Series 8 at the ‘Far Out’ event. Although it is rumored to keep a design similar to the currently available Apple Watch Series 7, the Watch Series 8 could feature better battery life, a new body temperature sensor, and a new S8 chip. In addition, Apple could also release a new, larger, and much more durable watch called the “Apple Watch Pro.” The “Pro” Apple Watch will be aimed at athletes and sports enthusiasts.

While we are also expecting Apple to announce new iPad models, the company will likely release new Macs and iPads at the rumored October event. At the ‘Far Out’ event, you can expect Apple to also announce the final release date of iOS 16 and watchOS 9 stable versions. As announced before, iPadOS 16 has been delayed

Make sure to check our website on the event day to stay up to date with all the latest happenings. Are you excited about Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event? What features do you want to see on the iPhone 14 series? Let us know in the comments section below!

Related Articles

iPhone 14 Pro render

Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Could Cost More than iPhone 13 Pro

Dave Johnson
iPhone 14 Pro Max's camera housing system

Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max to Feature a Bigger Camera Bump 

Dave Johnson
iPhone 14 Event Details

Report Reveals Details About iPhone 14 Event, M2 Mac mini, & New HomePod

Sriansh
iPhone-14-Pro-Graphite-Display-Black

Foxconn Steps up Production in India, Could Ship One iPhone 14 Model at Launch

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel