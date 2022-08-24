Apple Announces iPhone 14 ‘Far Out’ September 7 Event

It’s official: Apple has announced that it will be hosting the ‘Far Out’ special event on Wednesday, September 7 at 10 AM PT, where it will reveal new hardware products.

The event will be taking place in Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus, Cupertino, California. This will be an in-person event attended by media personnel and a select few guests. Worry not; just like the past Apple events, this event will also be streamed live on YouTube and the Apple event website.

Apple ‘Far Out’ September 7 Event: What to Expect

There will likely be a lot of attention focused on the iPhone 14 lineup. Apple is expected to announce four new iPhone 14 models at the event: a 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌, a 6.7-inch iPhone Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. The company is expected to drop the mini model in favor of a larger device.

Past reports suggest that the base model iPhone 14 and 14 Max won’t feature huge upgrades over the last generation. They will likely keep the same design, camera, battery, and processor as the iPhone 13 series. All the new features, including the faster A16 Bionic chip, ‘punch-hole + pill’ shaped notch, better imaging system, and faster RAM, will reportedly be available on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models only.

Alongside the new iPhones, Apple could also introduce Apple Watch Series 8 at the ‘Far Out’ event. Although it is rumored to keep a design similar to the currently available Apple Watch Series 7, the Watch Series 8 could feature better battery life, a new body temperature sensor, and a new S8 chip. In addition, Apple could also release a new, larger, and much more durable watch called the “Apple Watch Pro.” The “Pro” Apple Watch will be aimed at athletes and sports enthusiasts.

While we are also expecting Apple to announce new iPad models, the company will likely release new Macs and iPads at the rumored October event. At the ‘Far Out’ event, you can expect Apple to also announce the final release date of iOS 16 and watchOS 9 stable versions. As announced before, iPadOS 16 has been delayed.

Make sure to check our website on the event day to stay up to date with all the latest happenings. Are you excited about Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event? What features do you want to see on the iPhone 14 series? Let us know in the comments section below!