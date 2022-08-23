iPadOS 16.1 Beta 1 Download Available Now, Confirms Delayed Launch

Along with the release of iOS 16 Beta 7, Apple today seeded iPadOS 16.1 Beta 1 to developers, and not iPadOS 16 Beta 7.

While we were all expecting that Apple would release the iPadOS 16 Beta 7 today, the company has surprisingly released iPadOS 16.1 beta 1 to developers. This is the first time Apple has released different betas for iOS and iPadOS. In a statement to TechCrunch, Apple said:

“This is an especially big year for iPadOS. As its own platform with features specifically designed for iPad, we have the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule. This Fall, iPadOS will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 in a free software update.”

In simple terms, Apple says that it will not be releasing iPadOS 16 to the public and instead release 16.1 in the fall. It marks a big move from Apple as it means that the iPadOS release is not directly tied to the iOS release schedule. Although the two operating systems are built on the same platform, it appears that Apple will differentiate between the two more moving forward as it continues to position the iPad as a professional tool.

Those wondering about changes in iPadOS 16.1 vs. iPadOS 16, TechCrunch reports that the new beta update comes with the new “ability to resurface the Stage Manager side rail with a gesture while the feature is full screen.” There are no other major updates, and it includes a “standard spate of beta bug updates.”

It’s also worth noting that if you are currently running the iPadOS 16 beta on your iPad, the next beta will show up as iPadOS 16 only. However, when Apple releases the public version in the fall, it will show up as iPadOS 16.1. What are your thoughts on Apple’s latest move for iPadOS? Let us know in the comments section below!