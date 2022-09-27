iOS 16.1 Beta 3 and iPadOS 16.1 Beta 4 Features: What’s New

Apple released iOS 16.1 Beta 3 and iPadOS 16.1 Beta 4 to developers earlier today. While the new beta doesn’t pack as many changes as the first iOS 16.1 beta build, it does come with some notable changes. Here is everything new that we have found in iOS 16.1 Beta 3 and iPadOS 16.1 Beta 4.

iOS 16.1 Beta 3 & iPadOS 16.1 Beta 4 Features: What’s new

Table of contents:

Wallpaper Picker Changes

One of the key highlights of iOS 16 is the new customizable Lock Screen. Apple now allows you to change the font, add widgets, and do a lot more with your iPhone’s Lock Screen. With the latest iOS 16.1 build, Apple continues to add more and more changes, optimizing this feature even further.

The company now allows users to swap between wallpapers from the Wallpaper section of the Settings app. In addition, the design has been tweaked to make it easier to add new wallpapers.

Stage Manager Comes to Older iPads

As reported earlier, Apple has added support for Stage Manager to some older iPad Pro models. While the company previously claimed that Stage Manager would only support iPads with an M1 chip, the company has now brought support for iPads with A12X or A12Z chip.

This means that when iPadOS 16.1 launches next month, the Stage Manager feature will be available on the 11-inch iPad Pro (first generation and later) and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (third generation and later). It will, however, only work on the iPad’s built-in display, and you won’t be able to use an external monitor.

Matter Accessories Update

iOS 16.1 beta 3 does not include the section for the Matter accessories that was introduced in the previous beta builds. Apple will likely reintroduce this section in the future when the Matter Smart Home Standard is available.

Satellite Connection Demo

Apple has started preparing for the launch of the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature for the iPhone 14 series. According to 9to5Mac, iOS 16.1 comes with several features (which are yet to be enabled) related to satellite communication for iPhone 14 models.

The source code of the new build suggests that Apple is building a “Satellite Connection Demo” feature that will allow iPhone 14 users to see how Emergency SOS via Satellite works without dialing the emergency services. It will be accessible via the Emergency SOS section within the Settings app. A clear view of the sky and a clear view of the satellite connection will be required to try out this feature.

It’s currently unknown if the Satellite Connection Demo will land with iOS 16.1 as the update is set to be rolled out next month, while Apple says that the satellite features will be made available in November.

Have you installed the latest iOS 16.1 and iPadOS builds on your iPhone and iPad? How’s your experience been? Have you noticed other changes in the build that aren’t listed here? Drop a comment down below and share them with us.