iOS 16 Beta 7 Download Available Now

BY Sriansh

Published 23 Aug 2022

Apple today released the seventh beta of iOS 16 to developers. The iOS 16 Beta 7 version comes only one week after Apple seeded the sixth beta of iOS 16 to developers.

You can download the iOS 16 Beta 7 on your iPhone by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. It should be noted that the update will only appear on your iPhone or iPad if you have installed the developer beta profile. If you are on the public beta channel, you will get the update within the next 24 hours. We will update this post as and when the public beta build is released. 

For those wondering about iPadOS 16 Beta 7, Apple has jumped the gun and released iPadOS 16.1 Beta 1 along with iOS 16 Beta 7. The company has also confirmed its delayed launch. You can find all the information about iPadOS 16.1 Beta 1 right here

While iOS 16 betas are meant for developers to test new features before the release of the stable version in the fall, Apple has already fixed almost all the issues found since the first release. Few reports even claim that Apple has completed iOS 16 development ahead of iPhone 14 launch next month.

Despite this, we recommend you to install ‌the beta builds of iOS 16‌ only on a secondary device and wait for the stable release next month. It’s worth noting that iOS 16 is compatible only with the iPhone 8 and models released after it. Apple has dropped support for many of the older iPhones with this release, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and original iPhone SE. 

Announced back in June 2022, iOS 16 brings a new revamped Lock Screen, Shared iCloud Photo Library, improvements to first-party apps, such as Messages, Mail, and much more. With previous iOS 16 beta builds, Apple added several changes to the operating system, including battery percentage in the status bar for iPhones with a notch, new screenshot options, and much more. It now remains to be seen what the latest iOS 16 beta build brings. 

Alongside the iOS 16 Beta 7, Apple has also released new betas of watchOS 9 and tvOS 16. Have you installed iOS 16 beta 7 on your iPhone? What changes have you noticed? Drop a comment and let us know!

