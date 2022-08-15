iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta 6 Download Available Now

BY Sriansh

Published 15 Aug 2022

Apple today released the sixth beta of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to developers. The iOS 16 Beta 6 version comes only one week after Apple seeded the fifth beta of iOS 16 to developers.

You can download the iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 Beta 6 on your iPhone/iPad by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. It is, however, worth pointing out that the update will only show up on your iPhone or iPad if the developer beta profile is installed.

If you are on the public beta channel, you should get the update within the next 24 hours. We will update this post as and when the public beta build is released. 

Update: The latest beta build is now available to public beta testers as well.

iOS 16 betas are meant for developers to test new features before the release of the stable version in the fall. While Apple has fixed quite a lot of bugs already, we still recommend you to install ‌the beta builds of iOS 16‌ and ‌iPadOS 16‌ on a secondary device. 

It’s worth noting that iOS 16 is compatible only with the iPhone 8 and models released after it. Apple has dropped support for many of the older iPhones with this release, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and original iPhone SE. 

iOS 16 brings a new revamped Lock Screen, Shared iCloud Photo Library, improvements to first-party apps, such as Messages, Mail, and much more. The fifth beta build of iOS 16 brought a number of changes, including battery percentage in the status bar for iPhones with a notch, new screenshot options, and much more. It now remains to be seen what Apple has added in the latest iOS 16 beta build. 

Alongside iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta 5, Apple has also released the sixth betas of watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS 13 Ventura. Have you installed iOS 16 beta 6 on your iPhone? What changes have you noticed? Drop a comment and let us know!

