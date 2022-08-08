iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta 5 Features: What’s New

Apple today released iOS 16 Beta 5 and iPadOS 16 Beta 5 for registered developers. Just like the previous build, the new iOS 16 Beta 5 version also packs several new features and changes, including a battery percentage indicator, new options for screenshots, and more. Here is everything new that we have found in the latest iOS 16 beta build.

iOS 16 Beta 5 Features: What’s new

Battery Percentage in Status Bar

Apple has finally added the option to show battery percentage inside the icon in the status bar. There has been no battery percentage displayed on iPhones with Face ID due to the small area on either side of the notch. Because of this, users had to swipe down and open Control Center to view to see the battery percentage. But with the new iOS 16 beta, the battery percentage now shows inside the battery icon.

You can learn more about the new feature right here.

RELATED :iOS 16 Beta 5 Finally Adds Battery Percentage to iPhone Status Bar

‘Copy and Delete’ Option for Screenshots

Apple has added a nifty (and useful) feature to screenshots with iOS 16 beta 5. Now when you take a screenshot, you get an option to “Copy and Delete” that screenshot. The feature copies the screenshot into your iPhone’s clipboard, and you can then paste it wherever you need it, in apps such as Instagram, iMessage, and email. Most importantly, the screenshot isn’t saved in Photo Library, thus preventing your iPhone’s storage from being filled with random screenshots.

New Find My Sound

New sound when pinging iPhone from the Watch or Find My pic.twitter.com/RSMduSLWLW — Nico (@iNico10010) August 8, 2022

Apple has added new sounds for Find My devices in iOS 16 beta 5. The old classic radar sound is now gone, and the Find My app now plays a much more modern tune when you ping your iOS device. It is quite louder than before and is different from the sound available with prior versions of ‌iOS 16‌.

Audio Visualizer in Lock Screen

iOS 16 Beta 5 also comes with slight tweaks to Lock Screen elements. For starters, there is a new audio visualizer in the Now Playing widget. Based on the music you play, it animates. Moreover, the option to enable Perspective Zoom has been removed for Lock Screen wallpapers. The Lock Screen customization only features the Depth Effect feature for now.

Other Changes

The Music app has slightly tweaked Dolby Atmos and Lossless indicators.

Emergency SOS has been renamed to “Emergency Call”.

iOS 16 Beta 5 features new splash screens for the Find My and Photos apps. The new splash screens educate users about the new features in these apps, such as Photos Shared Library and Find My Network for AirPods.

Have you installed the latest iOS 16 beta on your iPhone? How’s your experience been? Have you noticed any other features in iOS 16 Beta 5 that are not listed above? Drop a comment and share them with us.