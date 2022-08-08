iOS 16 Beta 5 Finally Adds Battery Percentage to iPhone Status Bar

BY Sriansh

Published 8 Aug 2022

iOS 16 Beta 5 Battery Percent

Apple released iOS 16 beta 5 to registered developers and beta testers today. With the new iOS release, Apple has added the option to show the battery percentage indicator inside the icon in the status bar. 

Apple removed the battery percentage indicator from the status bar when it moved to notched iPhones in 2017. Since then, iPhone users have been asking the company to add it back. It seems that their request has been fulfilled as the option to display battery percentage inside the battery icon in the status bar is available in the latest iOS 16 beta. 

New Battery Percentage Setting Not Available on All iPhones

In iOS 16 beta 5, the option to enable battery percentage in the status bar is available in Settings → Battery → Battery Percentage. It is, however, worth noting that the battery percentage indicator is not available on iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini. The battery icon shows up on all OLED display iPhones, including the five-year-old iPhone X. 

The icon changes color depending on the status of the battery. A white battery icon with the percentage number inside is displayed when your iPhone is disconnected from power, and low power mode is disabled.

Similarly, the battery icon turns yellow when your iPhone is in low power mode. And when your iPhone is charging, the battery icon turns green in color and shows a charging indicator.

The option is currently available only in the latest iOS 16 beta. Apple could remove the feature before rolling out the iOS 16 stable version to the public in the fall, but it seems unlikely, given it’s a fan-favorite feature. What are your thoughts on Apple adding the battery indicator to the status bar? Let us know in the comments section below!

