Gurman: Apple to Hold iPhone 14 Launch Event on September 7

A recent report from Mark Gurman reveals that Apple intends to unveil the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup at a September 7 launch event.

In January 2007, Apple introduced the first generation iPhone and iPhone OS1 at its Macworld Conference & Expo in San Francisco. However, the tech giant has come a long way since Steve Jobs walked up the stage to introduce the first iPhone.

For one, the company no longer unveils new mobile devices in January. Since 2012, Apple has held an annual fall event to announce its new iPhone lineup. What’s more, the event mainly occurred in the first or second week of September.

Well, this year will be no different.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple intends to hold its first fall event on Wednesday, September 7. The tech reporter further notes that the event will focus on the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch Series 8.

If Gurman’s prediction is correct, the official invitation should roll out roughly a week before the event.

What to Expect at the iPhone 14 Launch Event

According to several reports, Apple plans to announce four iPhone 14 models at the September event. These include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 models could remain mostly the same. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro lineup should come with several changes — an A16 chip, updated camera technology, and a pill-shaped cutout.

Besides the iPhone 14, Apple could also unveil three Apple Watch variants. These include a refreshed Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 8, and a new Pro version of the smartwatch.

In the Bloomberg report, Gurman notes that Apple told a few retail employees to prepare for a September 16 product release date. As a result, our best guess is Apple will release the new Apple Watch and iPhones on that day.

Recent reports also suggest that the Cupertino-based company could launch an M2 iPad Pro and 10th Gen iPad at an October event.